Attorney General Ballot Explanations Released for Two Initiated Measures on Legalizing Marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Attorney General Explanations for two proposed initiated measures have been filed with the Secretary of State. These statements will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor of the measures. For each petition, if the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures (13,871) by November 2017, as certified by the Secretary of State, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2018 general election.

The measures are titled:

1. “An initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use.”

2. “An initiated measure to legalize certain amounts of marijuana, drugs made from marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and to regulate and tax marijuana establishments.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed measure.

To view the Attorney General Explanations for the measures, as well as the final form of the measures submitted to this office, please click on the links.

http://atg.sd.gov/docs/IMLegalizeMJformedical.pdf http://atg.sd.gov/docs/IMlegalizeMJgen.pdf