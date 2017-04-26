Apply for an Iowa deer tag Application

It’s time to start planning! The 2017 nonresident application period for deer hunting in Iowa is quickly approaching.

Hunters can apply to hunt in the following deer seasons: Archery, Shotgun 1, Shotgun 2 or Late Muzzleloader.

During the application timeframe of May 6 – June 4, hunters may also choose to purchase a preference point in lieu of submitting an application to increase their odds on a future hunting opportunity.

Resources to Help Plan Your Hunt at www.iowadnr.gov include:

• Check out last year’s drawing statistics to estimate your drawing odds;

• Review the zone map to determine your hunting location zone number;

• Start scoping out public hunting ground with the interactive Iowa Hunting Atlas; and

• Read the application guide to make sure you and your purchasing account are ready to apply.

Visit the Iowa DNR’s nonresident hunting page to prepare for your application today, and welcome to Iowa hunting!