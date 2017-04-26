‘Keep Akron Doctors’ petitions available

A group of concerned citizens has started a petition drive in hopes of keeping Akron’s three doctors.

The petition states:

“All three of Akron’s medical doctors are resigning as employees of Mercy Medical Services, effective June 30, 2017. Residents of the Akron-Westfield community and patients who come to the Akron clinic from outside the immediate area want Dr. Cindie Wolff, Dr. David Wolff and Dr. Allison Schoenfelder to continue practicing in Akron.

For that reason, we the undersigned, ask that Mercy Health Network and Akron Health Care Inc. mutually terminate the current Akron clinic building lease by no later than May 12, 2017 with the understanding that Mercy will no longer be a physical presence in Akron. This will enable the Akron clinic to return to local control so that we can keep the doctors, who we know and love, in our community.”

Those wishing to sign these petitions will find the forms at: Akron Jo’s Cafe, Akron Golf Course, Akron Pizza Ranch, Barwick Ag Parts & Service, Central Valley Ag, Chubs Country Store, Peoples Bank, Security National Bank, Spink Cafe, Thorson Drug, and Welch Repair & Tire. Look for signs that say “Petitions Available For Signing Here.”

People can also go online and sign the petition at www.change.org/search. Click on search and type in Keep Akron’s Doctors.

More information can be found on the Facebook page called Keep Akron’s Doctors.