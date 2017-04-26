Neil Gordon McLane Jr., Age 83

Neil Gordon McLane Jr. died suddenly Sunday, March 26, 2017 from complications while recovering at home after surgery to repair a broken arm.

He was born May 2, 1933 in Omaha, Neb., to Neil Gordon McLane Sr. and (Hazel) Margaret Vindahl McLane. He was raised in Akron, Iowa, with six siblings: Oralee, Pat, Mary, Norma, Linda and Mike. He was a wonderful help to his mom while his dad was overseas during World War II. He graduated from Akron High School in 1952, and through much of his growing up, he worked with his dad in the family meat market and grocery store. While in high school, he trained for and boxed in the Golden Gloves. He loved Akron and South Dakota, and wherever he was in the world, his heart was always here. He loved the land, the people and Immanuel Lutheran Church. He felt that they had a positive impact on him throughout his life. Influenced by the church, Pastor Roy, Mrs. Shoulberg and others, Neil developed a deep knowledge of the Bible.

Neil attended two years of college at the University of South Dakota and then was drafted into the U.S. Army. After basic training, he was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division where the soldiers were required to be in top physical condition to jump from airplanes into mountain terrain, and to be able to ski and fight in rugged and snowy conditions. Neil was the sharpshooter for his unit. He was stationed in Germany and while there, he met Rosemarie Herrmann in Schweinfurt, Germany. They became engaged March 12, 1955 and Neil brought his beautiful fraulein to the United States where they were married in Akron on December 30, 1956. Neil’s father and grandfather ran a meat market in Avon, S.D. where Neil continued in his career mastering the art of meat cutting. He was a supervisor in the packing house industry in Sioux City for many years. Neil and Rosemarie had their three children: Renee, Brian and Nancy in Sioux City, Iowa. When a career opportunity opened in 1976, he moved the family to Denver, Colo., where they have lived since. He and Rosemarie were happy to have all three of their children and five of their six grandchildren living close by.

When not with his family, Neil enjoyed shooting guns at the range, smoking cigars on the back porch, telling jokes and laughing over work and family stories, looking up old friends online, researching history, ancestry and other interests on the internet. He loved working with horses in both Iowa and Colorado and later switched his riding from horses to motorcycles. He and some of his good friends made several rides to Sturgis, S.D. Anyone who has had the privilege of sitting and talking with Neil could see the genuine, sincere man that he was. He simply loved talking with people.

In his retirement years, Neil ran the mail room at Planned Benefit Systems where he acquired many new friends. In his spare time he often drove his grandchildren to various events and did his best to get to basketball, football, baseball and soccer games to watch them play. He made bird houses and fixed old clocks. In early March of this year, he and Rosemarie spent a few weeks in Palm Springs and were joined there by most of their family to work on plans for the wedding in May of their granddaughter, Michelle, and her fiancé, Josh. Neil will be missed greatly at the wedding, but he will be there in spirit.

Neil is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemarie along with their children: Renee Hammons (Gary), Brian McLane (Julie) and Nancy Lynch (Jim.) Neil had the great fortune of having six grandchildren: Brian McLane Jr., Michelle Hammons, Christopher Hammons, Davis Lynch, Carter Lynch, and Tatum Lynch. He also had two great-grandchildren: Daisy McLane and Henry McLane. Neil is also survived by his sisters, Pat Olson (Richard), Mary Plender, Norma Haan (Carl), and Linda Burris; sister-in-law Phyllis McLane, and brother-in-law Roger Kasa. He was predeceased by his parents, Mick and Peggy McLane, and by siblings Oralee Kasa and Mike McLane.

Neil will remain in our thoughts, our prayers and our hearts forever, having bestowed his love and kindness upon us all.