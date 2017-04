Girls’ track finishes second at Hinton

Akron-Westfield girls’ track placed second in Class B at the Hinton Blackhawk Girls Invite April 18 in Hinton.

There were two classes at the meet (Class A and Class B) with seven schools in each division. A-W scored 121 points for second behind Lawton-Bronson which scored 147. Third place went to Westwood, 61 points; fourth was Remsen-St. Mary’s, 53; fifth was Trinity Christian, 43; and tied for sixth were Whiting and River Valley with 28 points each.

First Place Finishes

4×100-Meter Shuttle Hurdle team, 78.89 – Jessica Hansen, Courtney Waterbury, Jaden Harris, Shaylee Siebens.

Kailee Tucker, High Jump with 4’11”.

Kiana Appley, Long Jump, 14’8.5”

Callie Henrich, Discus Throwers, 113’04”.

Second Place Finishes

Shaylee Siebens, 100-Meter Dash, 13.37.

McKenna Moats, 400-Meter Hurdles, 1:21.98.

4×100-Meter Relay team, 54.06 – Brynn Van Eldik, Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, Shaylee Siebens.

4×400-Meter Relay team, 5:03.59 – Kailee Tucker, Jennifer Ritz, Sarah Ritz, Jaden Harris.

4×800-Meter Relay team, 12:45.94 – McKenna Moats, Melissa Meinen, Jennifer Ritz, Sarah Ritz.

Callie Henrich, shot put, 38’4”.

Third Place Finishes

Danika Tindall, 3,000-Meter Run, 14:04.18.

4×200-Meter Relay team, 2:06.14 – Kailee Tucker, Elizabeth Caballero, Sarah Ritz, Jaden Harris.

Distance Medley team, 5:28.49 – Callie Henrich, Raileigh Edwards, Elizabeth Caballero, Danika Tindall.

Courtney Waterbury, Long Jump, 12’9.5”.

Kaberly Coyle, Discus Throw, 96’5”.

Fourth Place Finishes

Jessica Hansen, 100-Meter Hurdles, 18.95.

Kammi Bishop, 400-Meter Hurdles, 1:26.82.

Courtney Waterbury, High Jump, 4’4”.

Fifth Place Finishes

Brynn Van Eldik, 200-Meter Dash, 29.50.

Shaylee Siebens, 100-Meter Hurdles, 19.39.

800 Sprint Medley team, 2:13.64 – Jordan Neubrand, Brynn Van Eldik, Kiana Appley, Kailee Tucker.

Kammi Bishop, 3,000 Meter Run, 15:18.75.

Sixth Place Finishes

Jennifer Ritz, 400-Meter Dash, 78.30.

Melissa Meinen, 800-Meter Run, 2:59.20.

Danika Tindall, 1,500-Meter Run, 6:46.69.

Brynn Van Eldik, 100 Meter Dash, 13.92.

Other Finishes

Shiloh Steen, seventh place, 400-Meter Dash, 1:42.29.

Melissa Meinen, seventh place, 1,500-Meter Run, 6:49.70.

Saphire Berg, seventh place, Shot Put, 25’4”.

Raleigh Edwards, eighth place, 200-Meter Dash, 31.84.

Shelby Kunkel, 12th place, 800-Meter Run, 4:31.59.