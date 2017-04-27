Westerners get seven firsts

Akron-Westfield boys’ track competed at the 27th annual Hinton Blackhawks Boys Relays April 20 in Hinton.

First place finishers

for the Westerners

Leighton Blake in the High Jump with a jump of 5’4”; Ty DeRocher in the 400-Meter Dash with a time of 54.21 and in the 110- Meter hurdles with a time of 17.44; Austin Allard in the Long Jump with a jump of 19’4”; 4×100-Meter Relay team of Cal Eskra, Aaron Allard, Leighton Blake, and Austin Allard with a time of 46.93; 4×200-Meter Relay team of Cal Eskra, Aaron Allard, Leighton Blake, and Austin Allard with a time of 1:36.73; 4×100-Meter Shuttle Hurdle team of Christian Wolthuizen, Austin Allard, Aaron Allard, and Ty DeRocher with a time of 64.68.

Second Place Finishes

Christian Wolthuizen, 110-Meter Hurdles, 19.10.

Ty DeRocher, 400-Meter Hurdles, 62.59.

Third Place Finishes

4×400-Meter Relay team, 4:04.04 – Damien Ericson, Michael Finzen, Casey Wall, Christian Wolthuizen.

1,600 Sprint Medley team, 4:13.72 – Christian Wolthuizen, Brady Bergman, Michael Finzen and Casey Wall.

Aaron Allard, Long Jump, 17’6”.

4×100-Meter Relay Throwers, 54.27 – Damien Ericson, Aaron Hartman, Levi Hemmelrick and Scott Toben.

Fourth Place Finishes

4×800-Meter Relay team, 11:36.57 – Hunter Walkingstick, Schon Mack, Ben Liebetrau, and Tyson Lamp.

Fifth Place Finishes

Leighton Blake, 100-Meter Dash, 11.95

Jackson Newton, 3,200-Meter Run, 12:02.00.

Dominic Trobaugh, 400-Meter Hurdles, 68.80.

Damien Ericson, Discus Throw, 89’10”.

Sixth Place Finishes

Cal Eskra, 200-Meter Dash, 25.57.

800 Sprint Medley team, 1:50.98 – Conner Anderson, AJ Nemesio, Brady Bergman, and Casey Wall.

4×200-Meter Relay freshman team, 1:57.27 – Hunter Walkingstick, Donovan Irizarry, Levi Hemmelrick, and Jackson Newton.

Other Finishes

Michael Finzen, seventh place, 100-Meter Dash, 12.36; seventh place, 200 Meter Dash, 25.95.

Jackson Newton, seventh place, 1,600-Meter Run, 5:39.21.

Levi Hemmelrick, seventh, Shot Put freshman, 28’6.5”.

Mason Mackey, ninth place, 400-Meter Dash, 75.11.

Scott Toben, 11th place, Shot Put, 32’10”.

Aaron Hartman, 12th, Shot Put, 31’1.5”.

at Hinton Relays