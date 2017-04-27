A-W boys golf continues to improve

Akron-Westfield boys golf continues to improve as the season progresses. As of April 20 they are 4-2.

“The boys are improving week by week and are starting to shoot some scores that are very respectful. We have the potential to compete with the top teams in the conference if we can all put it together on the same day,” said Coach Todd Colt.

Against Gehlen Catholic*

April 11 at home

A-W 171 GC 215 W

A-W had the top five finishers against Gehlen. Placing first was Max Anderson shooting a 39 followed by Jerad Black in second shooting a 42, third was Daniel Martinsen with a 44, fourth was Spencer Olson with a 46, and fifth was Juan Sanchez with a 50.

Also for A-W, Charlie Anderson shot a 52 and was eighth.

The top golfer for Gehlen was Dustin Schmit who shot a 50 and was sixth.

Against Remsen

St. Mary’s*

April 17 at home

A-W 178 RSM 182 W

Placing first at the meet was RSM golfer Derek Schrog who shot a 40.

For A-W Jerad Black shot a 41 and placed second. Other finishers were Daniel Martinsen fourth with a 44, Max Anderson fifth with a 49, Jack Anderson seventh with a 49, Spencer Olson eighth with a 49, and Juan Sanchez tenth with a 53.

Against Woodbury Central

April 17 at home

A-W 178 WC 174 L

In a non-conference match Anthony Gallagher of WC won the meet shooting a 41. Jerad Black of A-W also shot a 41 but ended in second place.

Other finishers for A-W were Daniel Martinsen placing fourth with a 44, Max Anderson placing sixth with a 44 (Dustin Widman of WC also shot a 44 and placed fifth), Jack Anderson placing ninth with a 49, Spencer Olson placing tenth with a 49, and Juan Sanchez placing twelfth with a 53.

Against South O’Brien*

April 18 at home

A-W 180 SOS 179 L

In a tight match, A-W lost by one stroke to South O’Brien.

Meet winner was Cameron Maxwell of SOS shooting a 40. Second place went to A-W’s Daniel Martinsen who shot a 41. Other finishers were Jerad Black fourth with a 45, Spencer Olson fifth with a 45, Ty Carl seventh with a 49, Jack Anderson ninth with a 51 and Max Anderson tenth also with a 51.

Against West Sioux*

April 20 Away

A-W 166 WS 186 W

A-W had the top three finishers against West Sioux. Finishing first was Max Anderson shooting a 39 followed by Juan Sanchez shooting 41 for second, and Daniel Martinsen shooting a 42 to finish third.

Top finisher for West Sioux was Zach Hulshof who shot a 43 placing fourth.

Other finishers for A-W were Spencer Olson placing fifth with a 44, Jerad Black placing sixth with a 45, Ty Carl placing ninth with a 50.

*Conference Meet