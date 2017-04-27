A-W girls golf remains undefeated

The Akron-Westfield girls’ golf team remains undefeated through April 20 at 6-0.

“The girls continue to out play their opponents each and every meet. If we can continue to shoot scores like we have, we have a great opportunity to qualify for the state tournament for the 4th consecutive year. We are definitely on pace to achieve some very high goals this year,” said Akron-Westfield Head Coach Todd Colt.

Against Gehlen Catholic*

April 11 at home

A-W 185 GC 228

A-W had the top four finishers against Gehlen. Placing first was Bailey Davis shooting a 43 followed by Brooke Koele placing second and Ann Hedlund placing third, each shooting a 45, and fourth went to Danika Smith who shot a 52.

Gehlen’s top golfer was Katelyn Willett who placed fifth with a 54.

Other finishers for A-W were Alayna Mullinix placing seventh with a 57 and Autumn Bundy placing eighth with a 58.

Against RSM* & WC

April 17 at home

RSM

A-W 187 RSM 227

The outcome against Remsen-St. Mary’s was similar to Gehlen except A-W had the top five finishers: first place, Bailey Davis, 44; second place, Brooke Koele, 44; third place, Ann Hedlund, 49; fourth place, Alayna Mullinix, 50; and fifth Danika Smith, 54. Autumn Bundy placed eighth with a 58.

Remsen-St. Mary’s top golfer was Catherine Russell who placed sixth with a 54.

Woodbury Central

A-W 187 WC 208

A-W had the top two scorers against Woodbury Central: Bailey Davis placed first with a 44 and Brooke Koele placed second also with a 44.

WC’s top finisher was Sally Gallagher who shot a 45 to finish third.

Other finishers for A-W: Ann Hedlund fourth with a 49, Alayna Mullinix fifth with a 50, Danika Smith seventh with a 54, and Autumn Bundy tenth with a 58.

Against South O’Brien*

April 18 at home

A-W 199 SOS 225

For the Lady Westerners, Bailey Davis is on a roll finishing first against SOS with a 46. She was followed by Brooke Koele with a 48 for second, and Ann Hedlund with a 49 for third.

South O’Brien’s top finisher was Ally Sweeney who shot a 53 to finish fourth.

Other finishers for A-W: Danika Smith, 56, sixth place; Alayna Mullinix, 58, eighth place; and Autumn Bundy, 58, ninth place.

Against West Sioux*

April 20 at Hawarden

A-W 183 WS 237

A-W golfers took the top three spots at the West Sioux meet. First place went to Ann Hedlund who shot a 44 followed by Brooke Koele also shooting a 44 for second place, and Bailey Davis took third with a 45.

Top golfer for West Sioux was Sydney Rein-king who shot a 47 for fourth place.

Other finishers for A-W: Danika Smith shot a 50 for fifth place, Autumn Bundy shot a 52 for sixth place, and Alayna Mullinix shot a 53 for seventh place.

*Conference meets.