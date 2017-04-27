DK-4 Concert Rocks A-W

By: Natalie Harvey
On Thursday, April 20, the DK-4 grade sang their spring concert. The songs that they sang were:
Discovergarten:
Tingalay IP, Keep your Paws off the Carrots, and Let’s Go Holoholo.
Kindergarten:
Wide Open Spaces, We Got Heart, and It Walks Like a Duck.
1st grade:
Hawaiian Rainbow, If You Build It, and Turn it Off.
2nd grade:
Bad Moon Raising, June Teenth, and Green.
3rd grade:
Superhero, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Down on the Corner.
4th grade:
Things that Matter, Sure as Stars Cling to the Sky, and Looking Out My Backdoor.