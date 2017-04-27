DK-4 Concert Rocks A-W

By: Natalie Harvey

On Thursday, April 20, the DK-4 grade sang their spring concert. The songs that they sang were:

Discovergarten:

Tingalay IP, Keep your Paws off the Carrots, and Let’s Go Holoholo.

Kindergarten:

Wide Open Spaces, We Got Heart, and It Walks Like a Duck.

1st grade:

Hawaiian Rainbow, If You Build It, and Turn it Off.

2nd grade:

Bad Moon Raising, June Teenth, and Green.

3rd grade:

Superhero, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Down on the Corner.

4th grade:

Things that Matter, Sure as Stars Cling to the Sky, and Looking Out My Backdoor.