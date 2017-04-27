Question of the Week

By: Ean Beavers

This week students and staff were asked “if you could be any super being who would you be and why?”

Aaron Allard answered, “Iron man because he lives a luxurious life.”

Kammi Bishop said, “Spiderman, because he swings from buildings and that seems lit.”

Skyler Briggs said, “I would trade places with Christian Wolthuizen because he is actually Captain America. I respect him because he survived being trapped in ice for 70 years and he decided to come back and finish high school. He is my role model and I want to have his powers.”

Jarett Heyl responded, “Mr. Clean because he keeps thing clean.”

Paxton Giedd said, “If I would switch places with a superhero it would be Batman because… Batmobile.”

Gage Pickell, answered, “The Grim Reaper because he is miserable.”