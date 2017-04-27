Senior Spotlight

￼

Paxton

Giedd

By: Natalie Harvey

Paxton Giedd son of Rick Giedd and Jennifer Glandt, was born July 22, 1998, in Yankton, South Dakota. He has two siblings, Nicole and Amanda. “Rez Rat” and “The Big Cat” are Paxton’s nicknames.

Paxton has been involved in shop and speech while in high school. His favorite pastimes are enjoying time with friends in South Dakota, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Big Cat’s favorite sport is basketball. Dazed and Confused is his favorite movie. The two musicians that he really likes are Kid Cudi and Billy Squire.

Rez Rat’s favorite saying he has heard was “Measure twice, cut once.”

Building engines with his dad is his favorite childhood memory.

When he was younger he imagine himself as a mechanic.

The most memorable moment in life would be moving to Oklahoma.

Paxton’s most embarrassing moment would be falling off the roof of his house.

Big Cat used to be a Welder at Siouxland Fabrication.

Paxton’s goal after high school is to go back to work full time.

What he most liked about high school was meeting new people.

If he had any advice to give underclassmen it would be, “measure twice and cut once,” because sometimes in life you can’t fix it or try again.

His best friend inspired him when he showed him that life doesn’t have to have boundaries.

If Big cat could relive one moment in life it would be “2012, when my life was at its best.”

Paxton’s greatest achievement was becoming a very good welder in school and using that ability to get a job as a welder outside of school.

Rez Rat’s favorite excuse for not turning in homework would be, “I left it at home.” His favorite excuse for being tardy is that his “car wouldn’t start.”

Big cat’s biggest regret about high school is not taking care of business earlier in school.

Government is Paxton’s favorite class “because it teaches you your cans and cannots outside of high school.”