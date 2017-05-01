Frankie Rollins, 53

Frankie Rollins of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Celebration of Life Service with Memory Sharing will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4 at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Frankie Lee Rollins was born November 8, 1963, in Akron, Iowa, the son of Frank and Sally (Starkman) Rollins. He attended school in Akron. Following his schooling, he went to work for Higman Sand and Gravel in Akron as a loader operator. During this time, he made his home in the Akron and Hawarden area. In 2009, he moved to Yankton where he was a loader operator for Topkote, Inc. until retiring to due to his health.

Through the years, he enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo and cards, and spending time with family and friends. He also loved to watch mystery shows and movies.

Survivors include his five children: Erin Cain of Sioux City, Frank Rollins Jr. of Spearfish, SD, Timothy Rollins of Yankton, SD, Corey Johnson of Springfield, SD, and Cristi Johnson of Yankton, SD; seven grandchildren; his sisters: Corinne Hemmelman of Spencer, NE, Debra (David) Small of Brunsville, IA, Lisa (Randy) Clarey of Akron, and Candy (Kevin) Horn of Akron; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Sally Rollins.