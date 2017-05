The Akron-Westfield National Honor Society is hosting its first annual Film Festival.

Films will be short films, any genre, with a limit of 15 minutes.

The Festival starts May 22 and must be finalized by May 26. Eighth graders and older are eligible to enter a film.

Viewing of the films will be Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m., at the Akron Football Field. Entrance fee is $1.

For registration or more information contact Nick Schnell, 712-540-6586.