Question of the Week

By: Josie Green

This week students and staff were asked “Would you rather be invisible or read minds?”

Caleb Bernard, a freshman, answered, “read minds” because then he could know what people are thinking and they can’t lie.

Jessica Hansen, a senior, replied, “read minds” because you can be around all of your friends and have them know that you are there but you know what they are thinking about.

Cameron Bergman, a freshman, replied, “invisible” because he could almost anything being invisible.

Jillian Hyer, a sophomore, responded, “read minds” because she would be able to know if someone was lying or telling the truth and know if someone was mad at her.

Jessica Delgado, a senior, replied, “invisible” because it would be fun to sneak up on people without them suspecting anything.

Kammi Bishop, a junior, responded, “invisible” because she could play jokes on others and get into places for free.

Charlie Parks, a freshman, responded, “read minds” because he could see what people actually think of him.

Senior Austin Allard answered “invisible” because he could do anything without people seeing, overhear conversations, spy, and he could skip to the front of the line.

Brendan Kroksh, a sophomore, answered, “read minds” because he could see what people actually want him to do and how they think about somethings.

Phillip Mendoza, a sophomore, answered, “invisible” because he could hide if people wouldn’t leave him alone.

Junior Derek Myers answered, “invisible” because you can be super sneaky.