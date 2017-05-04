MS Track something at Westwood

By: Josie Green

The 7th and 8th grade girls and boys track teams competed at Westwood on Monday April 24.

Overall the girls placed 5th as a team.

In the girls 100M dash Marinda Moore placed 7th.

For the girls 200M dash Jersey Wendel placed 7th and Keira Hillrichs placed 9th.

In the 400M dash Elise Knapp placed 1st and Natalie Nielsen placed 6th.

Chloee Colt placed 3rd in the 1500M run.

In 100M hurdles Hailey Jackson placed 6th and Presley Marnach placed 12th.

In the 200M hurdles Madison Green placed 11th and Nola Schierling placed 12th.

The girls 4x100M relay consisting of Tori Nemesio, Emmalee Wilken, Aubie Hartman, and Hailey Wilken placed 3rd.

Moore, Wendel, Kailey Jackson, and Taryn Wilken placed 5th in the 4x200M relay.

Knapp, McKenna Henrich, Sabrina Gutierrez, and Colt placed 1st in the 4x400M relay.

The 4x800M relay consisting of Gutierrez, Nielsen, Colt, and Henrich placed 1st.

In the 800 sprint medley was Hailey Wilken, Nemesio, Hartman, and Knapp placing 2nd.

The girls distance medley consisting of Emmalee Wilken, Hartman, Taryn Wilken, and Megan Meinen placed 4th.

In the girls high jump Gutierrez placed 2nd and Nemesio placed 4th.

In the long jump Hailey Wilken placed 2nd and Taryn Wilken placed 9th.

In the shot put Sophie Knuth placed 7th and Hailey Watkins placed 9th.

In the discuss Arlena Heyl placed 9th and Watkins placed 11th.

Overall the boys placed 6th as a team.

In the boys 100M dash Tanner DeRochie placed 4th and Carter Meinen placed 9th.

For the boys 400M dash Elijah Hoffer placed 10th and Haden McMahon placed 12th.

Alex Bernard placed 9th in the 800M run.

In the 1600M run Bryce Jurgensen placed 8th and Landon Schuknecht placed 10th.

Meinen placed 8th in the 100M hurdles and the 200M hurdles.

The boys 4x100M relay consisting of DeRochie, Jader Briggs, Tyson Fairbanks, and Levi Small placed 2nd.

The 4x400M relay consisting of Kyle Welch, Jordan Rabey, Hoffer, and Carson James placed 6th.

In the 4x800M relay was Schuknecht, Jurgensen, Parker Britton, and Bryce Stowe placing 6th.

The 800 sprint medley consisting of Rabey, Hoffer, Cade Walkingstick, and James placed 5th.

The boys distance medley placed 3rd consisting of Briggs, Fairbanks, DeRochie, and Welch.

In the high jump DeRochie placed 4th.

In the shot put Brett Tentinger placed 7th and Kaden Hebert placed 8th.

In the discus Sam Mullinix placed 8th and Carter Anderson placed 9th.