Senior Spotlight

￼

Sebastian

Berg

By: Josie Green

Sebastian Berg the son of Derrick and Heidi Berg was born on April 2, 1998, in Sioux City, Iowa. He has two siblings Shelby and Saphire.

In high school “Sebby” has been involved in wrestling, football, and track. His favorite sport is wrestling.

Some of his favorite pastimes are wrestling, working, driving, working out, listening to music, and farm work.

His favorite movie is “Jumper” and his favorite musicians are Jon Bellion and Sam Hunt.

“Crash’s” favorite saying he has heard or says is, “Sweetness, that’s two!”

His favorite childhood memory is riding jet skis in California with his dad.

When he was younger he didn’t have one particular things that he wanted to be but he has always wanted to be involved in multiply things, such as fire fighting, mechanic work, and construction/home improvement.

One of his most memorable moment was qualifying for state his sophomore year.

Some of his most embarrassing moments are calling people by the wrong name, forgetting how to do something you’ve done a million times, and having to ask for help.

“Sebby” is currently employed at Casey’s General Store.

Some of his goals after high school are to work for himself, have a farm, construction business, and to be an electrician.

What “Crash” likes most about high school are the teachers and the good people.

Advice he has for the underclassmen is “set a goal in your mind and stick to it, until the goal is achieved”.

The person that has inspired Sebastian the most is Dustin Meinen. “He wasn’t just my wrestling coach he was much greater than that, he inspires me to be the best person I could possibly ever be.”

If he could relive one moment in his life it would be district wrestling his sophomore year.

One of his greatest achievements was qualifying for state wrestling.

“Sebby’s” favorite reason for not turning in his homework on time and for being tardy is “I was hungry.”

His favorite class was personal finance because he felt like he learned more in that class about living in the real world than all the other classes combined.

Sebastian’s biggest regret he has about high school was not reading more.