A-W track teams compete at Hull

The Akron-Westfield track teams traveled to Hull April 28 to compete with nine other teams.

BOYS RESULTS

“I felt we did well going into a 10 team event with schools in one or two classes above us. We had a few personal bests with Leighton (Blake) in the 100 and Aaron (Allard) in the 200. On a cold night the times were okay. I feel our team is ready for the War Eagle meet next Tuesday that will be as tough in competition as this meet was,” said Coach Kent Johnson.

First Place

Placing first for A-W was Austin Allard in the Long Jump with a jump of 20’1.5”.

Second Place

4×200-Meter Relay team of Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Leighton Blake, and Cal Eskra, 1:36.58.

Third Place

4×100-Meter Relay team of Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Leighton Blake, and Cal Eskra, 45.96.

Aaron Allard, 200-Meter Dash, 23.37 seconds.

Fourth Place

Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Christian Wolthuizen, and Ty DeRocher, 1:04.41.

Ty DeRocher, 110-Meter Hurdles, 15.96.

Fifth Place

Michael Finzen, Long Jump, 17’10”.

Leighton Blake, 100-Meter Dash, 11.45 seconds.

Sixth Place

4×100-Meter Relay team of Ty DeRocher, Michael Finzen, Christian Wolthuizen, and Casey Wall, 3:57.02.

Team Placings

1. Sgt. Bluff-Luton 112

2. Western Christian 95

3.B-H-Rock Valley 90

4. Sibley-Ocheyedan 83

5. West Lyon 62

6. Okoboji 53

7. Akron-Westfield 43

8. George-Little Rock 37

9. Harris-Lake Park 13

10. Trinity 0

GIRLS RESULTS

First Place

Callie Henrich, Shot Put, 39’2”.

Kiana Appley, Long Jump, 15’3.5”.

Second place

Callie Henrich, Discus Throw, 111’2”.

Shaylee Siebens, 100-Meter Dash, 12.96.

Fifth Place

4×100-Meter Relay team of Brynn Van Eldik, Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, Shaylee Siebens, 54.12 seconds.

Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Jessica Hansen, Courtney Waterbury, Jaden Harris, Shaylee Siebens, 1:22.42.

Team Placings

1. Boyden-Hull-RV 147

2. Western Christian 144

3. Okoboji 87

4. Sibley-Ocheyedan 60

5. West Lyon 51

6. Akron-Westfield 40

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34

8. George-Little Rock 12

9. Trinity Christian 10