Hawarden Ambulance holds annual chicken dinner

Hawarden Ambulance held its annual Chicken Dinner April 28 at the Hawarden Community Center. This is their major fund-raiser for the year. This year the event was catered by Snack Shack Catering. (L-r:) Patrick Birgess, Frankie Harry and her two-year-old son Francis Barnes, Frank Harry, and Tony Barnes greet those attending. Donations can still be made. Send donations to Hawarden Ambulance Association, 1150 Central Ave., Hawarden, IA 51023 or can be dropped off at Hawarden City Office at 1150 Central Ave.