Residents work to save Akron doctors

By Julie Ann Madden

“Keep Akron’s Doctors” is the theme in the Akron community, and it’s been the theme since the three local doctors announced their June 30 resignation from working through Mercy Medical Services.

Many residents have banded together in hopes of keeping Dr. David Wolff, Dr. Cindie Wolff and Dr. Allison Schoenfelder.

Through a letter-writing campaign to Mercy Medical Services board members and conducting a petition drive in support of the doctors, residents are working hard.

Late last week, signs stating “Mercy Release The Lease,” began appearing in building windows and in car windows.

On Friday, yard signs began blanketing the area.

Akron Health Care Inc. owns the medical clinic building and it is leased to Mercy Medical Services. The lease doesn’t end until 2020.

It is believed that Akron Health Care Inc. board members are negotiating with Mercy Medical Services board members. However, all of that is not available to the public.