Darlene Eide, 86,

Darlene Eide of Chatsworth, Iowa passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Akron. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., all at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Darlene Leona Allison was born November 10, 1930 in Lyons, Nebraska, the daughter of Fred and Bernice (Brown) Allison. She attended country school near Lyons.

She was united in marriage to Sidney Clair Eide in 1949. Early on, they lived in Washington state until moving to Sioux City. In the early 60’s, they moved to Chatsworth, Iowa where she worked for various businesses, including Otis Radio in Hawarden. She and Sidney later divorced. After her retirement, she helped run the “Chatsworth Inn” in Chatsworth.

Through the years, she enjoyed playing cards, gardening, reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and her cats. But most of all, she loved the times spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter: Judy (Jerome) Puhl of Chatsworth, IA; a son: Kevin (Candy) Eide of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jodi (Travis) Lienhard of Hartford, SD and their children, Ellie and Ganon; Debi (Mike) Kramer of Hawarden, IA, and their children, Jackson, Mason, and Lincoln; Mike Puhl of Ireton, IA; Alan Puhl of Chatsworth, IA; Nicole Eide of Sioux Falls, SD; and Alyssa Eide of Sioux Falls, SD; her brother: Donnie Allison of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her children: Allen, Dennis, and LeRoy and Debra in infancy; and her siblings: Mary Bloome, Otto Allison, and Dorothy Dillon.