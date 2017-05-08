Corriene Horton, 85

Corriene Horton of Akron, Iowa passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Corriene Adele Rosenbaum was born October 30, 1931 in Elk Point, South Dakota to Howard and Ida (Strand) Rosenbaum. She attended Allard country school in Union County, SD and later Tucker country school in Plymouth County, IA.

On February 24, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, Corriene was united in marriage to Cecil Horton. They were blessed with 5 children: Debbie, Mark, Gary, Joanie, and Jill. Shortly after marriage, they moved to the family farm near Akron. They farmed, raised chickens and hogs, and milked dairy cows for 44 years. After retiring from farming, Corriene worked as a custodian at the Akron Westfield School for about 8 years.

Corriene was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, dancing, and loved entertaining family and friends. The family farm was a gathering place for many over the years. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have been a great source of enjoyment for Corriene. Corriene will always be remembered for her generous kind heart, gift for hospitality, and homemade baked goods, including fresh bread and cinnamon rolls.

Corriene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 68 years, Cecil of Akron; 5 children: Debbie (Rick) Beelner of Kingsley, IA, Mark Horton of Akron, Gary (Theresa) Horton of Akron, Joanie (Tom) Schneider of Akron, and Jill Adele (Al) Madsen of Sioux Falls, SD; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer Corriene (Jeff) Florke, Todd (Stephanie) Beelner, Drew (Dani) Beelner, Kara (Jason) Hill, Kendra (Tyson) Langland, Jessica (Ethan Friesz) Horton, TJ (Catherine) Schneider, Tyler Schneider, Mariah Adele, Dillon and Addy Madsen; 12 great grandchildren: Nash Florke, Preslee and Harlow Beelner, Bailey and Tucker Beelner, Kenna and Levi Haggin, Everett and Myles Hill, Jack Langland, Charlee Schneider, and Gracie Davis; two sisters: Virginia Sundleaf and Ruth Wirkus; a brother: Randy (Norma) Rosenbaum; two sisters in law: Janet Rosenbaum and Fern Horton; a brother in law: Marvin Simons; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ida (Strand) Rosenbaum; brothers: Richard Rosenbaum and Russell Rosenbaum; twin sister: Norriene Bergum; sisters: LaVonne Benson, Donna Mae Simons, and Darlene Harrison; and infant siblings: Orville and Marcella Rosenbaum.