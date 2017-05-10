A-W students give back to communities

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron-Westfield students gave back to their communities on Monday during the school district’s annual Community Service Day.

At Westfield, a crew of students helped elderly residents clean up the April 15 storm damage on their properties — picking up branches and transporting them to the city’s brush pile.

The students were supervised by A-W Industrial Arts teacher Trent Ruhland, City Clerk Angela Sorensen, Mayor Mike Tadlock and Councilor Beth Terpstra.

In Akron, there were student crews at several locations.

The 2017 Community Service Projects included:

• Yard work at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hole N’ The Wall Lodge, Akron Golf Course, Akron Children’s Center, Akron Public Library’s Readers Garden, Lefty Swift Ball Field.

• With Plymouth County Conservation, cutting bush to restore prairie grasslands on the Dunham Prairie near the school.

• Painting Akron fire hydrants and mailbox stands.

• Removing barbed wire fencing at The Nature Conservancy near Westfield.

• Cleaning interior of Akron Opera House

• Cleaning yards and painting at Akron City Park, Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Hall and Adaville United Methodist Church.

• Painting USA map on elementary playground

• Yard work and interior cleaning at Ridgewood Apartments, Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts,

• Washing windows at Akron Care Center

• Planting trees at Akron City Park.

• A-W High School Weight Room and Football field: organize, clean, and disinfect.