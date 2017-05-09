Transportation providers sought for seniors

Connections Area Agency on Aging is accepting applications for transportation providers in the Sioux City urban area and rural areas in Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Monona and Woodbury counties. The transportation provider will provide a curb to curb service to seniors age 60 and over.

Trips will be reimbursed to the transportation provider through a voucher/ticket system and will be funded with Older American Act Title IIIB Supportive Service CFDA 93.044 funds. Provider must comply with Older American Act guidelines.

Eligible organizations may be public, private, non-profit or for profit businesses, service organizations and/or political subdivisions of the state who offer services which meet Connections Area Agency on Aging criteria. Small and minority-owned providers are encouraged to apply.

To obtain an application or for more information, contact Julie Utech at Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209 x 8212 or Jutech@connectionsaaa.org. Connections Area Agency on Aging, 2301 Pierce St., Sioux City, Iowa 51104.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is May 31, 2017.