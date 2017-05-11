5th, 6th & 7th-8th Grade Choirs & Bands Perform

By: Natalie Harvey
On May 4, the 5th-8th Grades Spring Concert was held in the auditorium. The students performed:
5th grade choir: Sing Us A Song, Come Home, and Three Little Fishes.
5th grade band: Grandstand March and Ole to the Bull.
6th grade choir: We’re the Men, Deo Dicamus Gratias, and Climbin’ Up the Mountain Children.
6th grade: Set of Irisg Airs and Wobbly Unicycle.
7th & 8th grade choir: Chantez Alleluia, We Are the Music, and This Old Hammer.
7th & 8th grade band: Abington Ridge and In This Quiet Place.