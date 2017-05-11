Question of the Week

By: Ean Beavers

This week students and staff were asked “What is the cutest or the coolest way to ask that special someone to prom?” Here are some of the high schoolers answers!

Austin Allard said, “I think the coolest way to ask someone to prom is if you are out at a special occasion and you ask in front of many people, it shows that you aren’t embarrassed about asking and that you care.”

Cody Hillrichs said, “Get down on one knee and act like your asking her to marry you but have a ring box with a note that says ‘Prom?’”

McKenna Van Eldik answered, “I think putting the person you’re going to ask into a scavenger hunt is cute and the whole thing would have a theme of things they like.”

Kammi Bishop replied, “A puppy with a collar that says ‘Prom?’”

Jarett Heyl responded with one word, “Text.”

Courtney Tillman said, “By paying for their college tuition :)”

Hannah Rivera said, “By making a really thought-out poster that may have candy or some sort of treat that the other person likes and then to ask them at a really good time in the day. You could also do a date sort of thing and then ask them then, that would be pretty cool and cute.”

Jessica Delgado said, “I think the coolest way is by asking with food, because who doesn’t like food 🙂 such as Chick-fil-a, I would definitely never say no :)”

Jack Anderson said, “With something unique or original that has a play on words.”

Makayla Swancutt “By hiding in their closet until they come home and then popping out like a monster to ask them…after they almost pee their pants. Its like a scary surprise yet a happy surprise.”