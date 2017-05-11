Lakeside Lab survives May snowfall

By: Autumn Stowe

On Friday, April 28, 15 students left for Lakeside Lab at West Lake Okoboji. These students included: Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Skyler Briggs, Ann Hedlund, Callie Henrich, Daniel Martinsen, Makayla Swancutt, Danika Tindall, Kammi Bishop, Jordan Neubrand, Brynn Van Eldik, Brendan Kroksh, Sarah Ritz, Jennifer Ritz, and Autumn Stowe.

Despite the frigid temperatures, these students were able to apply science and mathematical concepts to real life situations and further develop their science and mathematical skills.