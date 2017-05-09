A-W Prom: A Night at the Circus

Akron-Westfield Prom was held Saturday, May 6. The Grand March included nearly 90 juniors, seniors, sophomore waitresses and waiters, and their guests promenading down the runway from under the Big Top. The 2017 A-W Prom Theme was “A Night at the Circus.” Prom activities were also held at the Hole N’ The Wall Lodge with After Prom at the school and Prom Breakfast at the Akron Golf Course. Above, Akron-Westfield seniors attending prom were (Front Row l-r:) Jessica Hansen, Makayla Swancutt, Josie Green, Jessica Delgado, Kaberly Coyle, Callie Henrich, Danika Tindall, Maddie Hemmelrick, Alexis Koele, McKenna Kutz, Bailey Davis, Nicole Varns, Maggie Brown, Ann Hedlund, Chloe Skogman, Courtney Tillman, (Back Row l-r:) Tristin Golden, Paxton Giedd, Sebastian Berg, Charlie Anderson, Cameron Wahlberg, Nick Schnell, Ben Liebetrau, Austin Allard, Skyler Briggs, Daniel Martinsen, Aaron Allard, Dylan Steen, Jared Black, Dylan Irizarry, Kyle Johnson, Cal Eskra, Ben Ostermyer, Mason Mackey, Michael Finzen, Alex Mendoza, and Ty DeRocher.