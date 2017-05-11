A-W golf takes two

The Akron-Westfield golf teams traveled to Marcus to face Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen Union in a conference meet May 5.

The boys won, 179-185 and the girls won, 189-229.

Boys

For A-W Daniel Martinsen, Max Anderson, and Juan Sanchez, along with MMCRU’s Tristan Olson, all shot a 44 for the top score.

Other scores for A-W:

Spencer Olson, 47 (6th)

Jerad Black, 48 (8th)

Ty Carl, 59 (12th)

Girls

Brooke Koele of A-W took top honors at the match shooting a 42, Ann Hedlund shot a 43 for second, and Bailey Davis shot a 47 for third.

Other scores for A-W:

Alayna Mullinix, 57 (5th)

Danika Smith, 58 (7th)

Autumn Bundy, 59 (10th).

Top scorer for MMCRU was Taylor Schlenger who shot a 56 for fourth place.

The teams next traveled to Sioux Center for the WEC meet. The boys played May 8 while the girls played May 9 (after deadline).

Next up for the boys is the sectionals May 12 and for the girls, regionals are May 15, places to be determined.