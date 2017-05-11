West Sioux hosts Coed Relays

The West Sioux track teams hosted coed relays May 4. Both West Sioux girls’ and boys’ teams finished in fifth at the meet.

Boys

First place

Jake Lynott, Long Jump, 20’6”

Zach McKee, Discus Throw, 130’8”

Second place

Jake Lynott, 400 Meter Dash, 52.91

4×100 Meter Relay Team, 46.06

800 Sprint Medley, 1:39.89

Fourth place

4×200 Meter Relay Team,1:41.00

4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Team, 1:11.38

Kade Lynott, Long Jump, 19’.5”

Sixth place

Hawque Christensen, 1,600 Meter Run, 5:22.23

Distance Medley Team, 4:14.15

Team Standings

1. Hinton, 123

2. Gehlen, 117

3. A-W, 84

4 Remsen-St. Mary’s, 71

5 West Sioux, 58

6. MMC-RU, 46

7. Trinity Christian, 39

8. Alcester-Hudson, 31

9. Hinton JV, 15

Girls

First place

Hailey Pullman, 800 Meter Run, 2:31.59

Hailey Pullman, 1,500 Meter Run, 5:15:51

Distance Medley Team, 4:37.41

Second place

Abbie Ericson, Long Jump, 15’8”

Third place

Danielle Schriener, 3,000-Meter Run, 13:26.69

Fourth place

4×200 Meter Relay Team, 2:01.94

800 Sprint Medley, 2:04.33

Fifth place

Danielle Schriener, 1,500 Meter Run, 6:11.07

Josie McKee, Discus Throw, 84’7”

4×100 Meter Relay Team, 57.20

Seventh place

Kailey Bak, 400 Meter Hurdles, 1:30.93

Eighth place

Payton Schwiesow, 100-Meter Dash, 46.41

Kailey Bak, 400 Meter Dash, 1:18.56

Team Standings

1. Hinton, 116

2. A-W, 105

3. Gehlen, 96,

4. MMC-RU, 73

5. West Sioux, 58

6. Alcester-Hudson, 49

7. Remsen-St. Mary’s, 36

8. Trinity Christian, 27