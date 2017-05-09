HRH Auxiliary hosts Salad Luncheon

On May 4, the Hawarden Regional Hospital Auxiliary hosted their annual Salad Luncheon with a plethora of salads with an entree scalloped potatoes and ham.

It was an Auxiliary fundraiser and membership drive.

Besides delicious food, there was also a quilt raffled. Auxiliary Member Shirley Lael made a twin-size bed quilt with a black-and-white color scheme. The pattern consisted of 6-inch blocks with two 3-inch rectangles in each block.One block is vertical and the next is horizontally placed forming a larger rectangle.

Lael takes all the fabric the Auxiliary receives at their thrift store and makes quilts to sell with all proceeds going to the Auxiliary. This was the first time one of the quilts had been raffled. It netted $89 for the Auxiliary.

The quilt raffle winner was Janice Kitchenmaster of Hawarden.