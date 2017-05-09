Onward to National History Day finals!

Akron-Westfield had 10 National History Day projects competing in the Iowa National History Day state competition which was held May 8 in Des Moines – three were named National qualifiers and two were named National Alternates

Performances

• Annie Wittenmyer: American Social Reformer and Relief Worker Taking A Stand performed by Sydney Parks.

• Slave to Abolitionist: Sojourner Truth’s Stand For Freedom performed by Natalie Lewison-Brooks.

• Women’s Army Corps: Taking A Stand For A World War II Victory performed by Audrey Liebetrau, Ellie Martinsen, Natalie Olson, Lauryn Saathoff and Kirsten Stabe.

• Edward Murrow: Taking A Stand To Lead Journalistic Freedom performed by Jader Briggs, Sophia Knuth, Tori Nemesio and Kyle Welch. National Qualifier

Documentaries

• Norman Borlaug: Taking A Stand To Feed The World created by Matthew Nielsen, Sam Philips and Landon Schuknecht. National Qualifier and won the Camp Silos Award

• A Dance With Death: Take A Stand In The Skies created by Natalie Toben, Nola Schierling and Ali Welch. National Alternate

Websites

• The Freedom Riders: Take A Stand For Equality created by Elijah Hoffer and Natalie Nielsen.

• Antietam: The Battle That Changed The Course Of The Civil War created by Trey Henke, Tom Lane and Cael Moffatt. National Qualifier and won William D. Bartine Award

Exhibits

• Miep Gies: Taking A Stand For Jewish Lives made by Kiera Hillrichs and Sadie Toben.

• Fear, Courage & Victory: Taking A Stand Against Polio made by Tyler Ford and Michael Swancutt. National Alternate

National Finals

State winners will compete at the National History Day finals June 11 – 15 at College Park, Md.