Kenneth “Ken” Kleihauer, 86

Kenneth “Ken” Kleihauer of Le Mars, Iowa passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 15, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz officiated. Burial was with military honors provided by Russell West American Legion Post 95 of Paullina, Iowa, in West Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Kenneth Raymond Kleihauer was born July 5, 1930 in Akron, Iowa, the son of George and Norma (Steinert) Kleihauer. He attended country school in Plymouth County, Iowa. Following his schooling, he worked as farm hand.

He was drafted into the United States Army on February 21, 1952. He served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on November 20, 1953. Following his discharge, he returned to the area and went to work for the Woodbury County farm in Sioux City. While working in Sioux City, he met his future wife, Donna Hesse. They were united in marriage on October 5, 1958 in Sioux City. Following their marriage, they moved to Paullina, Iowa where he worked as a farm hand. In 1971, he went to work for the Farmer’s Cooperative in Paullina. He worked there for 21 years, retiring in 1992. In 1996, they moved to Le Mars, Iowa to be closer to their family.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. He was also a member of the Russell West American Legion Post 95 of Paullina, Iowa. Through the years, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards and marbles, and dancing. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. One of Ken’s greatest achievements was taking the Korean War Vet Honor Flight to Washington, DC. But most of all, he loved the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of over 58 years, Donna of Le Mars; his children: Darrell (Sheila) Kleihauer of Le Mars, IA, Sandy (Tim) Pauley of Spirit Lake, IA, and Mark (Jerri) Kleihauer of Waukee, IA; his grandchildren: Amy (Dave) Schipper of Sioux City, IA; Kayla Kleihauer (fiancé, Jason Muselman) of Des Moines, IA; Amber (Ben) Raveling of Spencer, IA, and their children, Aiden, Addison, and Declan; Brian Lux of Hospers, IA; Tyler Pauley of Spirit Lake, IA; Mason Kleihauer of Dallas Center, IA; Jenna Kleihauer of Key West, FL; Kelli Nuehring of Iowa City, IA; Kyle Nuehring of Ames, IA; and Kaci Nuehring of Lawrence, KS; his brother: Harold Kleihauer of Alcester, SD; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Roger Kleihauer; and his brother, Delmer Kleihauer