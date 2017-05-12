Marvin L. Reuter, 80 years old, of Hospers, Iowa died Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

A funeral service was held Friday, May 12, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hospers with Rev. Terry Roder officiating and Rev. Paull Eisele concelebrating. Burial was in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Hospers. Services were entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Marv was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Hospers, Iowa, the son of Nicholas & Josephine (Gloden) Reuter. He attended grade school at St. Anthony’s in Hospers and graduated in 1954 from St. Mary’s Academy in Alton, Iowa.

On June 22, 1960 he married Shiryl Nemmers in Granville, Iowa. They lived and raised their family in Hospers. Marv owned and operated a construction company known for quality workmanship.

Marv was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He was a volunteer fireman for the city of Hospers for 20 years, and also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include: his wife of 57 years Shiryl of Hospers; six children, Randy (Becky) Reuter of Perry, Iowa, Gary (Sandy) Reuter of LeMars, Iowa, Lori (Mark) Loutsch of LeMars, Ken (Cheri) Reuter of Sioux City, Steve Reuter of South Sioux City, Neb. and Tammy (Heath) Hillrichs of Akron, Iowa; 22 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (one more on the way); a sister, Marian Verschoor of Sheldon, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and always having a new joke to tell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step father, Nicholas Hoffman; a sister, Adeline (Al) Brys, a brother, Joseph (Marie) Reuter, a brother-in-law, Joe Verschoor, his in-laws, Arnold (Shorty) and Marina Nemmers, and a grandson, Brad Reuter.

Casket Bearers were Bryan, Cory and Josh Reuter, Adam and Jack Loutsch, Michael Reuter, Kody Reuter, and Gavin Hillrichs.