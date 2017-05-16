‘Flea Market Fridays’ vendors sought

On May 11, three-year-olds completed their preschool classes at the Akron Children’s Center with a balloon launch. These youngsters celebrated their graduation with parents, guardians and grandparents. The students won’t notice much difference in attending the Children’s Center as the preschool’s daily structure will continue for their daycare program, said teacher Christina Lewison who is assisted by Shannon Finch (center left).

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new event this summer.

It is “Flea Market Fridays” — from 3 to 9 p.m., every Friday in June on the first blocks of Second Street and Third Street north and south of Reed Street.

Vendors can have their first 10’ x 10’ space for free with additional spaces costing $10 each.

Anyone interested in having a space or more information, please contact Char at 712-259-1482 or Char@ClicknPick.biz or visit the Facebook Page: Akron Iowa Flea Markets.