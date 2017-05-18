Local gal serves as Care Center social worker

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron Care Center has a new social worker but she’s not new to the Akron-Westfield community.

Kashe (Manley) Utesch is the daughter of Doug and Crystal Manley of Akron, and an Akron-Westfield Class of 2006 alum.

She and her husband, Chris, are members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron and they have a daughter, Khai, an A-W first grader; and a son, Keegan, age 3. Chris is the son of Darla and Chuck Utesch of Akron and employed at Scanada International in Akron.

Kashe earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree at Briar Cliff University in 2012.

While in college, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.

After college, Kashe worked at Boys Town’s Sioux City office as an in-home family consultant; at Siouxland Mental Health as a community support specialist; and most recently for the Iowa Department of Corrections – Third Judicial District as a residential officer.

When not working, Kashe most enjoys being a mom, walking and reading. She also likes playing slow-pitch softball.

Kashe started as the Akron Care Center as the social worker April 20. She worked along side Care Center Social Worker Becky Borchers until the end of April when Borchers retired.

“I know I have pretty big shoes to fill,” said Kashe, referring to her predecessor. “I was happy that Becky stayed with me and taught me everything that I needed to know. I know she did a really good job and I will try to live up to that legacy.”

“This is the community I was raised in,” she said, “and I want to serve this community. I’m getting to serve my community and my town in a very close proximity.”

“I’m very happy to be doing that,” said Kashe. “I’m serving people I recognize and know their families.”

“I like to help people,” she told The Akron Hometowner. “I want to be there for people.”

“When they have questions of if they are needing comfort, I fell I’m able to do that,” said Kashe. “I want to try to make a difference in people’s lives — even if it’s little, just letting someone talk to me about their life.”

“If they need anything, they can call me,” she said. “I’ll be glad to help, and if I don’t know the answer, I will figure it out.”