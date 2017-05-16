In Loving Memory of Patricia Ilynn (McLane) Olson March 22, 1937 – Avon, S.D.; May 10, 2017 – Minneapolis, Minn.

Patricia Ilynn McLane Olson passed away Wednesday evening, May 10, 2017 at 80 years of age. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard, along with two of her children: Roxanne (Philip) Marti and Timothy Olson; grandchildren: Dr. Meredith (Dr. Nels) Mattson, and Maclane Marti; great-grandchildren Leif and Aksel Mattson.

Pat is survived by three sisters: Mary Plender, Norma Haan and Linda Burris. She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Olson; her parents, Mick and Peggy McLane; and her siblings; Neil McLane, Oralee Kasa and Mike McLane.

Pat graduated from Akron High School in 1955 as valedictorian. She was the county free throw champion, spelling bee champion, and the star of the Akron debate team. Pat was also very active in her church serving as the church secretary and participating in Luther League at the local and national levels. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College where she excelled in debate and met her future husband Richard. He sat behind her in class determined to capture her attention, which he was finally successful in doing after resorting to kicking her chair, and they were married on September 1, 1957.

After marriage, Pat focused on raising their three children with involvement in many activities. She had several career paths and volunteered for various organizations with the League of Women Voters being her most passionate interest.

She is most often remembered by her family and friends as an excellent cook and for her dry sense of humor. She was a great reader and was rarely seen without a book nearby. After being married to Richard for so many years, she also became a big Twins baseball fan. Pat and Richard spent many happy hours together watching their team.

She will be greatly missed but will always remain in our hearts.