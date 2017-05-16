Remember to sign up for elderly, disabled tax credits

Plymouth County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann reminds individuals of the tax credit for elderly homeowners and homeowners with disabilities.

Those who qualify, must sign up before June 1.

To qualify and receive the credit on your real estate taxes, Iowa residents who own their own homes must:

• Be 65 or older as of December 31, 2016, OR be totally disabled and at least 18 years of age; and

• Have total household income under $22,584 for 2016.

Homeowners may fill out the form at the Plymouth County Treasurer’s Office in the Plymouth County Courthouse.

Bring your 2016 Social Security Statement of Earnings, any 1099s you may have received, or any other income that you received in 2016, said Sitzmann. My staff and I will help in getting you signed up for this state credit.

The deadline is June 1.

If you need additional assistance or have any questions, please contact the treasurer’s office at 712-546-7056.