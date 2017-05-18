Question of the Week

By: Kaberly Coyle

This week students and staff were asked “Would you rather be a giant rodent or a tiny elephant?”

Ean Beavers said, “A Giant Rodent, well a rodent is consisted of several animals and not just a rat. I would want to be a giant Beaver.”

Callie Henrich, said, “A tiny Elephant, people won’t kill a tiny elephant.”

Makayla Swancutt, said, “A Tiny Elephant, Because Rodents are gross and elephants are cute all the time big or small.”

Damien Ericson said, “A Giant Rodent, I’ve always wanted to know what it would be like to be a giant.”

Ty Carl replied, “A Tiny Elephant, because people already call me Dumbo so I’m used to being an elephant .”

Brenden Kroksh said, “A Tiny Elephant, because I like elephants and I hate rodents.”

Charlie Parks replied with, “Tiny Elephant, because then everybody would like me lol.”

Micheal Vander-Meulen said, “Tiny Elephant, a giant rodent would get hunted and killed while a tiny elephant would most likely get pampered.”

McKenna Van Eldik said, “Tiny Elephant, rodents are gross and if I was a tiny elephant every time I blow my nose, it’d be a little squeak. So cute.”

Jessica Delgado said, “A Tiny Elephant, I’d rather be a tiny elephant because that would be cute! Also if you needed to hide, you could fit into any small space and Rodents are just gross and ugly lol.”

Maggie Brown replied with, “A Tiny Elephant, because a tiny elephant would be so adorable!!!”

Hannah Rivera replied, “Tiny Elephant, what’s not adorable about a tiny elephant?? You would be a small, wrinkly, chubby elephant!! OMG, now I really want to be a tiny elephant!!”

Aaron Hartman said, “Tiny Elephant, everybody would want me.”