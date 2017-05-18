Students Volunteer Over 600 Hours for Community Service Day

By: Josie Green

On Monday, May 8, Akron-Westfield High School students took part in community service day. A total of 132 students were involved in different projects, totaling over 600 student volunteer hours.

The projects the students were involved in were at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hole N the Wall, City of Akron (painting fire hydrants and mailbox stands, general city cleanup), Nature Conservancy, City Park and Legion Hall, Akron Golf Club, A-W Elementary playground (painted a USA map on playground), Akron Public Library, Ridgewood, Adaville United Methodist Church, Akron Care Center, Birdie and Carol Harris School of Performing Arts, Akron Children’s Center, Akron Opera House, City Parks, Akron Park Board, City of Westfield, A-W Weight Room and Football field, Softball field, and, Plymouth County Conservation.