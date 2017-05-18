MS Track Races at War Eagle Conference Meet

By: Jillian Hyer

The Akron-Westfield boys track placed 10th at the War Eagle Conference meet on May 2. Tanner Derochie was the only Westerner to place in the top 6 for the boys. Derochie placed 4th in the 100m dash and 5th in the 200m dash.

The Akron-Westfield girls track placed 7th in the War Eagle Conference meet. In the long jump, Hailey Wilken placed 3rd. In the high jump, Tori Nemesio placed 4th. In the 400M dash, Elise Knapp placed 3rd. In the 1500m run, Chloee Colt placed 3rd.

In the 4Xx200M relay the girls placed 4th. In the 4x400M relay A-W placed 2nd. In the 4x800M relay the girls placed 4th. In the sprint medley relay, A-W placed 4th. In the shuttle hurdle Akron-Westfield placed 4th.