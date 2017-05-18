Off to State Track!

Eleven Akron-Westfield track team members in eleven events are headed to the State Track Tournament which runs Thursday, May 18 through Saturday May 20 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The District qualifying meet was held May 11 at West Sioux. The first place finishers automatically advanced to state and the rest were chosen by times.

Boys

Qualifying for the state tournament are:

Ty DeRocher in the 110 Hurdles. He runs Friday at 9:40 a.m.

Austin Allard in the Long jump. He jumps Thursday at 9 a.m.

The 4×100 Meter Relay Team of Cal Eskra, Austin Allard, Aaron Allard, and Leighton Blake who run Friday at 1 p.m.

The 4×200 Meter Relay Team of Cal Eskra, Austin Allard, Aaron Allard, and Leighton Blake who run Friday at 10:20 a.m.

Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team of Austin Allard, Aaron Allard, Leighton Blake, and Ty DeRocher who run Thursday at 2 p.m.

At the District Meet finishing first and automatically advancing were Ty DeRocher in the 110 Hurdles with a time of 15.69 and the 4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Team with a time of 1:02.40.

Austin Allard finished second in the Long Jump with a jump of 20’6”, the 4×200 Meter Relay Team finished second with a time of 1:34.78, and the 4×100 Meter Relay Team finished third with a time of 45.17 to advance to state.

The boys team finished fifth overall out of 14 teams participating.

Girls

Qualifying for the state tournament are:

Shaylee Siebens in the 100 Meter Dash. She runs Thursday at 12:50 p.m.

Kailee Tucker in the High Jump. She jumps Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Kiana Appley in the Long Jump. She jumps Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Callie Henrich in the Discus and throws Friday at 9 a.m. and in the Shot Put which is Thursday at 9 a.m.

The 4×100 Meter Relay Team of Brynn Van Eldik, Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, and Shaylee Siebens. They run Friday at 12:40 p.m.

At the District Meet finishing first and automatically advancing were Kiana Appley in the Long Jump with a jump of 15’11.5” and Callie Henrich in the Discus Throw with a throw of 119’11”.

Shaylee Siebens finished second in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.08, Kailee Tucker finished second in the High Jump with a jump of 4’10”, Callie Henrich finished second in the Shot Put with a throw of 38’7.5”, and the 4×100 Meter Relay Team finished third with a time of 53.38.

The girls team finished fifth overall out of 12 teams participating.