A-W girls golf have

perfect record

The Akron-Westfield girls’ golf team ended with a perfect 18-0 record to finish first overall in the War Eagle Conference.

The conference meet was May 9 in Sioux Center. The girls shot a 368 breaking the 18-hole school record. They also broke the nine hole school record shooting a 179. South O’Brien placed second with a score of 398 and Hinton placed third with 404.

At the meet, Brooke Koele took first place honors, shooting a 42 on the front nine and a 44 on the back nine for a score of 86.

In the conference, three Westerners are on top:

First place – Brooke Koele with 125.5 points

Second place – Bailey Davis with 121.5 points

Third place – Ann Hedlund with 115.5 points.

Following in fourth pace is Maddy Borden of HMS with 111 points and in fifth is Chloe Krommendyk of Unity Christian with 108 points.

Conference team standings

1. A-W 18-0

2. Hinton 15-3

3. South O’Brien 14-4

4. Unity Christian 12-6

5. Gehlen Catholic 9-9

6. Remsen-St. Mary’s 7-11

6. West Sioux 7-11

8. Harris-Lake Park 5-13

9. MMC-RU 2-16

10. HMS 1-17

11. Clay Central-Everly X

12. Trinity Christian X

“At the War Eagle Conference tournament, the girls broke the nine-hole school record and the 18-hole school record on a really difficult golf course. The Ridge Golf Course at Sioux Center is one of the most challenging golf courses in Northwest Iowa. The scores the girls shot on that golf course were just amazing. I hope we can keep level of play going as we approach regionals,” said Head Coach Todd Colt.