A-W boys finish in middle of conference

The Akron-Westfield boys’ golf team ended the War Eagle Conference with a 9-11 record, ending seventh overall in the conference out of 11 teams.

At the conference meet May 8 in Sioux Center, A-W finished seventh with a score of 377. Unity won the meet with a 331 and medalist was Jay Small of Hinton shooting a 76. Top scorer for A-W was Daniel Martinsen who shot a 91 for 20th place. Other scores for A-W were Spencer Olson 93, Jerad Black 95, and Jack Anderson 98.

Overall in the conference standings top for A-W is Daniel Martinsen in 10th place with 97.5 points. Jay Small of Hinton leads the conference with 164.2 points followed by Unity Christian with 163.4 points.

Conference team standings

1. Hinton 19-1

1. Unity Christian 19-1

3. Harris-Lake Park 15-5

4. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 14-6

5. Remsen-St. Mary’s 11-9

5. South O’Brien 11-9

7. Akron-Westfield 9-11

8. MMC-RU 5-15

9. West Sioux 4-16

10. Gehlen Catholic 0-20

11. Clay Central-Everly X

“The boys team definitely has the potential to get through Round One (which was in Hull May 12). Everyone will need to play well and avoid double bogeys and at the same time making several pars,” said Head Coach Todd Colt.