WS tracksters headed for state

Akron-Westfield Youth Wrestling Club is sponsoring summer camps. Camp technicians are Ryan Morningstar, Joe Slaton, Paul Glenn and Vince Turk.

Grades 1-6

Monday June 12 – 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Grades 7-12

Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14 – 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Lunch is provided.

These summer camps will be held at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall at Third and Mill Streets in downtown Akron.

Pre-registration is appreciated, especially for non-Akron-Westfield wrestlers. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for those who didn’t preregister. Parents and/or guardians need to complete the Akron-Westfield Westerner Wrestling IOWA Camp Liability Release & Wrestler Information Form, which is available in the A-W High School Office.

All Akron-Westfield wrestlers’ entry fees will be covered by the Youth Club.

For more information, call A-W Wrestling Coach Chad Morrow at 712-212-1426.

Nine West Sioux track team members are headed to the State Track Tournament in eight events May 18 – 20 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Qualifying are:

Jake Lynott in the 200 Meter Dash, 400 Meter Dash, and Long Jump.

Zach McKee in the Discus Throw.

4×100 Meter Relay Team of Kade Lynott, Jake Lynott, Zach Hulshof, Hunter Dekkers.

Hailey Pullman in the 800 Meter Run and 1,500 Meter Run.

Distance Medley Team of Emma Avery, Tasha Peterson, Brooklyn Steever, and Hailey Pullman.

First place finishers at the District Meet May 11 at West Sioux automatically advanced to the state tournament.

Finishing first for the West Sioux girls were all the qualifiers: Hailey Pullman in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:30.31 and in the 1,500 Meter Run with a time of 5:27.56 and the Distance Medley Team with a time of 4:36.61.

For the boys Jake Lynott finished first in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 53.11 and in the Long Jump with a distance of 21’6.5”, and Zach McKee in the Discus Throw with a throw of 133’8”.

Jake Lynott placed third in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 23.24 and the 4×100 Meter Relay team finished fourth with a time of 45.33 to advance.