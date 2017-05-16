‘Flea Market Fridays’ vendors sought

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new event this summer.

It is “Flea Market Fridays” — from 3 to 9 p.m., every Friday in June on the first blocks of Second Street and Third Street north and south of Reed Street.

Vendors can have their first 10’ x 10’ space for free with additional spaces costing $10 each.

Anyone interested in having a space or more information, please contact Char at 712-259-1482 or Char@ClicknPick.biz or visit the Facebook Page: Akron Iowa Flea Markets.