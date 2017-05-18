Elizabeth L. Szablewski, 87

Elizabeth L. Szablewski of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Elizabeth L. Thompson was born on May 4, 1930 to Richard and Elizabeth (Pikel) Thompson in Mosten, Wis. At a young age, her family moved to Milwaukee, Wis. She was united in marriage to Harvey Szablewski on November 8, 1952 at St. Joseph’s. They made their home in Milwaukee. Elizabeth stayed home, primarily caring for her two children: Mike and Charlene. Harvey passed away on August 2, 2014.

Elizabeth enjoyed gardening; she loved to take care of her flower gardens and those of her family as well. She also loved going shopping, especially shopping with her granddaughters. She had moved to Akron to be closer to family in 2014. She joined St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and became a resident at the Ridgewood Apartments in Akron, where she loved when the NHS students would join the residents for card games. Her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Mike (Mary) Szablewski of Akron, Iowa and Charlene Moon of Milwaukee, Wis.; four grandchildren and their families: Chris (India) Peters and their children, Apen and Norra, Wendy (Mike) Buxbaum and their children Michael and Tesla, Tami (Jessie) Szablewski, Esterberg and their daughter, Brynn, and Cindy (Alan) Larson and their son, Braydon, Rafe, and Nicholas; siblings: Donald Thompson, Karen Thompson, and Sandy Werowinski; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; and five siblings.