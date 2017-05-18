Ellis Tucker, 91

Ellis Tucker of Akron, Iowa, passed away on May 16, 2017 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Akron. A private family burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

The family asks that memorials be directed to the Akron Senior Center or Hospice of Siouxland.

Ellis Tucker was born August 9, 1925 in Akron, Iowa, the son of William Pearl and Cora Belle (Frager) Tucker. He attended the Tucker country school and then graduated from Akron High School in 1942. He assisted his father on the farm and later entered into a farming partnership with his brother Emery. In 1960 he purchased a farm near Chatsworth, Iowa. In 1968 he moved his family to Akron and began working for the City of Akron. He retired as the City Clerk in 1990 and shortly after retirement was elected Mayor and served for eight years in that capacity. While Mayor, the council voted to develop Portlandville Heights, which proved to be a huge success.

Ellis was united in marriage to Geneva Jager on January 23, 1946 and she passed away in 1995. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a 50-year member and Past Master of Freedom Lodge and Past Worthy Patron of Vesper Chapter O.E.S. in Akron. He was also a member of the Akron Lions Club and Akron Senior Center. He played second base for many years on the Akron Baseball Team. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed playing pool and pinochle at the Senior Center. He loved music, especially Gospel and Country Western, and was very proud of the musical talents of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Beverly (Bruce) Fest of Boulder, Colo., Gary Tucker of Hawarden, Iowa, Cynthia (Fr. Chad) Williams of Gardiner, Maine, and Roger (Sondra) Tucker of Memphis, Tenn. ; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; special friend, Bonnie Hartmann; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Geneva; three brothers: Everett, Emery and Robert; and four sisters: Grace Blankenburg, Ruby Brown, Dorothy Brown and Virginia Swift.