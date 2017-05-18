A-W eighth grade students present a Night of One-Act Plays

Akron-Westfield eighth grade students will be performing a Night of One-Acts on Monday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. This presentation is free to the public.

The first show that will be presented is the White Widow by Naadir Joseph. The White Widow is a thriller that follows a group of teens who sneak into an old, burned and abandoned house which is rumored to be haunted by the White Widow. One of the main characters in the White Widow is Sam, played by Emma Martinac.

“So far, this play has been a great experience for me in terms of enjoyment and learning. It isn’t over yet, but what I’ve taken away from it is how to manage memorizing lines and blocking. Acting is definitely an activity that I enjoy, and now I want to continue doing it. Overall, the play has an interesting story line, and I believe the audience will be impressed,” said actress Emma Martinac.

The second show, Epic Fail by Bradley Hayward, is a comedy that follows five different teens who face failure every day. Each teen takes on hilarious challenges, each from a different perspective. Failed tests, failed attempts to drive, failed relationships, failed health choices, and failing to see eye-to-eye are daily events in the lives of these teens. Brett Tentinger plays one of the leads in Epic Fail.

“This play has done a lot for me. I can speak to large groups much better now, and I have found a new hobby. This one-act play is one of my favorite projects this year, and it was worth trying out for the play,” said Brett Tentinger, who plays Robin in Epic Fail.

Hope Hasenbank, who plays Logan says, “This experience has been great so far. I’m very fortunate to work with such easy going people. I’ve also learned to put myself out there more. I feel like I can connected with my character. Believe it or not, I love food. What I take away from this project is to just have fun, and it has helped me speak more comfortably in front of people.”

Come support the eighth grade students and schedule your evening entertainment for the Night of One-Acts on Monday, May 22 in the Akron-Westfield High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m.