Today at state track in Des Moines for A-W:

Kiana Appley placed 6th in Long Jump with 15'10.25" First place jump was 16'11"

Callie Henrich placed 6th in the Shot Put with 39'1.25" First place throw was 40'11.5"

Austin Allard placed 6th in the Long Jump with 19'10.75" First place jump was 21'7.75"

4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team of Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Leighton Blake, Ty DeRocher placed 7th in preliminaries and will advance (top 8 advance) with time of 1:01.01

Shaylee Siebens placed 10th in the 100 Meter preliminary. Only the top 8 advance.