Wilma Stibral, 95, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, formerly of Akron, Iowa passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Embassy Nursing and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, with the family present after 5:00 p.m., and a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Wilma Antoinette Verros was born November 23, 1921 in Matlock, Iowa, the daughter of Tuenis and Clazina (Van Geest) Verros. She was baptized at First Reformed Church in Matlock and later confirmed at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Chatsworth, Iowa. She attended country school in Sioux County, Iowa.

She was united in marriage to Otto L. Stibral on January 10, 1944 in Orange City, Iowa. Early on, they farmed near Hawarden, Iowa for 3 years and then moved to Wisconsin. In 1949, they moved to a farm near Akron, Iowa where they farmed for over 30 years until retiring. In 1980, they moved to Akron. Otto passed away October 30, 1993. Wilma continued to live at home until moving to the Ridgewood Apartments. In March of 2016, she became a resident of Embassy Nursing and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron where she was active in the Martha Circle and helped make quilts for Lutheran World Relief. She volunteered at the Akron Care Center and rang bells in the Bell Choir. She loved traveling, fishing, sewing, and making quilts. She also loved gardening and tending to her flowers. But most of all, she loved the time spent with her family.

Survivors include her son in law: Richard (Karen) Lindberg of Sergeant Bluff, IA; 3 grandchildren: David Lindberg of Sioux City, IA, Troy Lindberg of San Antonio, TX, and Kristina (Craig) Heeren of Las Vegas, NV; 7 great grandchildren: Derek Pies, Dwight Lindberg, Tony Lindberg, Chastity Lindberg, Kayla Kirkman﻿, Tiffany Heeren, and Craig Heeren Jr.; a sister in law: Elsie Stibral of Brookings, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto; two sons: Lawrence and William Stibral; a daughter: Arlene Lindberg; 4 sisters: Elizabeth (Ernest) Fischer, Jennie (Harley) Boyer, Margaret Witt, and Marion (Lavere) Edmonds; and two brothers: Wilbert (Margarete) Verros and Cornelius Verros.